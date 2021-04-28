LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Corolla Hatch continues to impress

Consumers are spoilt for choice in today’s car market. The majority of people don’t need more than a basic hatchback or sedan though.

Our long-termer, Stylish Smurf, is proving that the new Corolla model line-up is certainly built on Toyota’s vast experience in the segment.

The latest model almost feels like the ultimate Corolla in terms of everything and gives the simple sedan and hatchback segments a new lease on life.

Toyota’s dependability and quality is legendary, and from the moment one sits in the driver’s seat of this Corolla hatchback, one is reminded of this. The interior is a great place to be in and features soft touch panels and switchgear everywhere.