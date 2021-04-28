REVIEW | The new 2021 Ford Everest Sport is a segment leader

When you drive certain vehicles back-to-back with rivals, it is much easier to declare supremacy.

Some products are just a notch above their peers. Even if, from a sales point of view, they might not be at the summit of the respective chart.

On more than one occasion we have had an opportunity to drive the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner in the same setting.

If you asked me outright how they are ranked, my ordered list would be as follows: Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X.

The former two are undoubtedly more convincing as passenger vehicles, disguising their ladder-frame chassis roots with a plusher ride and cabins that are better insulated.

On the other hand, the latter two err on the ox-wagon side of the scale.