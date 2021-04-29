REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit

In truth the Volkswagen Amarok range is a toughie that’s equal to the tasks of slogging hard at a farm or in industry. The reality is that the V6 TDI is too posh for a hard slog life. It’s a luxury bakkie buy for the vagaries of family usage, a modicum of lifestyle adventure and mild workhorse duties.

In conceptual terms VW is targeting management types who may need to cart a wood pallet of tools to the job, and which may very well be up a mountain without compromising on comfort amenities found in an executive sedan, and with a dash of the all-important speeds.

It’s a similarly lavish pursuit that Mercedes-Benz had with its ill-fated X-Class but VW has had better sales fortunes with the Amarok.

What you find when you climb up inside the Amarok Extreme V6 TDI is a capacious interior made luxurious by "Special Edition" Nappa leather seats that can also be heated. It’s as connected as regular VW passenger ranges through its large digital touchscreen.

Satellite navigation was fitted in my good-looking test unit, made more special through the fitment of the optional 19-inch Milford alloy wheels and a rear cowling given style by an Extreme logo in the middle.

It’s an effortless steer though its cabin ergonomics aren’t entirely the best due to the sheer size of the thing. But once you’ve slotted in "D" on its automatic selector you don’t need to stretch an arm for much. You can also fit steering wheel gear-change flaps for manual administration of the new power outputs. Parking cameras also ensured you don’t chip away at walls or poles.