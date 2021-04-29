REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A6 is a rare but delightful commodity

What will be the ultimate fate of the premium D-segment sedan genre? We are talking about nameplates steeped in heritage, with decades under their respective belts.

Cars like the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. There are others. Or shall we say, were others. Lexus no longer sells the GS. You would be lucky to spot a Jaguar XF in the wild. And the Volvo S90 is even more scarce.

In each of the brands mentioned here, there is an equivalent, upper-medium-sized sport-utility vehicle – and as we all know, that is the body style now favoured by the car-buying public.

When the latest Audi A6 arrived on test recently, it prompted a serious bout of appreciation for the traditional three-box saloon template.

And the execution in this case, as is typical of the German brand, is one that rates highly on the sophistication scale. Clean, uncluttered lines, a stately presence – especially in black – and understated elegance. No denying, the new A6 is a classy ride, wearing the additional length, width and height rather confidently.