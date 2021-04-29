REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d only pretends to be rugged

The people at Mercedes-Benz could argue that their brand has the most comprehensive line-up in the premium compact class.

For starters, you can have an A-Class in hatchback or conventional sedan format. If the latter is a bit too bland for your tastes, how about a coupé expression in the form of the CLA-Class? In Europe they even have a shooting brake version of that car.

Fancy a multipurpose vehicle? Take a gander at the well-established B-Class.

Then on the sport-utility vehicle front, you have the GLB-Class: a boxy, small family hauler with overlanding aspirations.

And we cannot forget the existence of a seventh member of the contemporary baby Benz family, the GLA-Class, which first arrived in SA in 2014.

It competes against the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX and Volvo XC40 and has earned the brand a new buyer demographic.