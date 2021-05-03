REVIEW | Why the Toyota Agya is not a recipe for complete disaster

I had been experimenting with my homemade pasta sauce in the week this bright yellow 2021 Toyota Agya rolled into my driveway.

Inspired by something I’d seen on YouTube, I had decided my rustic Neapolitan was perhaps in need of some more bite. Consequently I made a quick pass by the local deli where I swiped my card for cayenne pepper, dried chilli seeds and a small bottle of chilli-infused olive oil.

“Be careful,” warned the cashier as I punched in my pin, “that stuff is deceptively potent.”

Turns out she wasn’t joking. After being stirred in with all my other piquant ingredients, this angry amber-gold liquid had reduced my signature dish into something that could have passed for Salsa Roja. Lord knows it was as vicious: a tomato-based lava that broiled down my throat leaving a trail of brow sweat, hiccups and heavy breathing.

There was, however, a whole lot worse to come.

You see earlier in the day I had agreed to take a post-dinner drive to visit my friend on the other side of town. Said friend was having some issues with his Wi-fi router, and being about as tech-savvy as an octogenarian he wanted me to have a gander at it. So after the dishes were done I texted to tell him I was on my way.

The sun had long sunk below the horizon but the cheerful yellow Agya glowed through the tungsten-lit streets like a glob of 1980s neon. Gawky from some angles, comically aggressive from others, this Daihatsu-based Aygo replacement stands out in its segment for better or for worse: an automotive Pokémon looking to poach sales from the more conservative likes of the Renault Kwid and Hyundai Atoz.