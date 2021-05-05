REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer

The worst figure we recorded was 4.4 seconds, which was in 2WD mode, where the inevitable break in traction off the line added nearly a whole second to the activity. Either way, quick. But if you wanted to totally escape the prospect of losing to the person in the baby Mercedes-AMG, you may want to consider the M5 CS, which has a claimed sprint time of three seconds flat.

Power in the M5 Competition is rated at 460kW, while torque is a bountiful 750Nm. All that from the familiar twin-turbocharged 4,395cc eight-cylinder in application within a number of upper-tier BMW products.

Among the factors that makes the launch process of the M5 so spellbinding, is how unflustered the eight-speed automatic is as the grunt is meted out. There is no perceptible hesitation as it shifts up, no lapse in surge or interruption, just seamless pull all the way. And beyond: keep the accelerator depressed and you could see the top speed of 305km/h, should you have a suitable environment

Given that it weighs a not-so-light 1,970kg (1,850kg according to the licence disc); the adaptive damping system has quite a task, keeping all that mass in check. It manages well, with notable changes in character on flipping through the variety of driving modes. Handling is further aided by an electronic-mechanically operated differential at the rear axle, while the benefit of all-wheel drive becomes especially clear when hustling the M5 through the corners with gusto.