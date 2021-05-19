REVIEW | The 2021 Audi RS 7 is a luxury muscle car

In March Audi Sport launched what can only be termed as a gluttony of high-performance wares. If the aim was to send the equivalent divisions, BMW Motorsport and Mercedes-AMG, a not-so-covert message, they certainly succeeded.

The firm can safely say that from a standpoint of fast and premium, it covers every conceivable category. Think about it.

Compact roadster and coupé bases are taken care of with the TT RS. The RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback tick the medium-sized sport-utility vehicle box. You have the RS 5 in two-door and four-door configurations.

If potent station wagons are your thing, take a gander in the direction of the RS 4 Avant and RS 6 Avant.

At the bigger end of the sport-utility vehicle scale you can pick from the SQ7, SQ8 or RS Q8. Even the S8 is finally available on the market and, of course, at the very top of the pecking order, the heroic R8 with its V10 engine.

Somewhere in this middle of this overwhelming hierarchy is the RS 7 Sportback, which we spent three days evaluating recently. The standard A7 was a recipient of significant praise when we reported on it in 2020. From its exquisite shape to the creaminess of the ride and silky powertrain, we deemed it one of the best luxury cars on the market. Expectedly, the RS 7 retains that velvety, opulent character, albeit with the obvious infusion of a crazy streak.