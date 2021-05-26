LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | We say 'sayonara' to our Toyota Corolla Hatch

My second car in my earlier years was a Toyota Conquest. It was pimped-up with three-star rims, a Pioneer stereo with a detachable face and a bee-sting aerial on top which I used to unscrew every time I left it parked. I was a man-about-town with lots of swag.

Enter our long-termer, dubbed Stylish Smurf, a Toyota Corolla 1.2T XR CVT Bi-T. It’s a mouthful I know. Let me break it down for you in case you missed our previous missives.

Basically, CVT stands for continuously-variable transmission and 1.2 is the engine capacity, a turbocharged-petrol in this case.

The XR part depends on who you ask – some say “extreme rally” – but what would that make the lower XS grade?

And Bi-T is for the dual-colour which is a bright Caribbean Blue, with a black roof. It’s nothing similar to my yesteryear Conquest and it makes me wonder how radically the future Corolla will evolve from this milestone.

The biggest talking point about our long-termer is the styling. It’s dazzling. Admirers actually stop and ask me if this truly is a Corolla. It’s rolling on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and sharp, curvy corners that belong everywhere they are carved.