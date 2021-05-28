LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | How frugal is a Prius on a 1,270km road trip?

It's been well over a week since I was handed the key to the Toyota Prius. And in this time I've already done a fair amount of travelling in it. During the first couple of days I did quite a bit of urban commuting in and around Johannesburg including a few trips out to Zwartkops Raceway. Now it's in these conditions that the Prius excels and where you can make the most of its electric-only propulsion. Stop-start traffic and treacly highways are normally a nightmare in other cars but in this Toyota you can pootle along using only the electric motor. Not only is this very relaxing but it saves you a significant amount of fuel. Indeed, by Saturday the on-board computer had settled down to a rock-solid 3.6l/100km.

However, when the sun edged its way up over the horizon on Sunday morning it was time to see how this hybrid Toyota would cope with the long trek down to the little town of Montagu in the Western Cape. After topping up the tank at the Grasmere 1 Stop I stuck the Prius into Eco Mode (Normal and Power are your other two options) and got down to business. Adaptive cruise control is standard on the Prius but I chose to control throttle inputs the good old fashioned way as I find it allows for better fuel economy figures. As I don't have the patience for hyper-miling I aimed to stay at about the 120km/h mark.