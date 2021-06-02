REVIEW | The 2021 Honda WR-V is a light rock Jazz fusion

If you’ve never checked out the Post Modern Jukebox channel on YouTube, please take a moment to change your life for the better.

They are a talented group of musicians who do retro renditions of contemporary classics. It is mind-blowing, trust me.

From Beyoncé’s Drunk in Love performed with a Gatsby-style twist to a slowed and trombone-intensive version of Never Gonna Give You Up originally done by a stripe-wearing Rick Astley, it’s all there.

Some fusions work better than others, as we know. The same goes in the motoring world. For example, when Peugeot mixed the sliding doors of a minibus with the compact dimensions of a hatchback in the 1007, the reviews were, shall we say, mixed. Or what about when Nissan decided to make a convertible version of the Micra?

We all know how successful the mash-ups that led to the formation of the crossover segment have been. Or anything remotely echoing a sport-utility vehicle type of character, for that matter.