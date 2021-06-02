REVIEW | The 2021 Peugeot 3008 is one classy cat

It is arguable that in the entire timeline of Peugeot and its South African presence, never has it been as primed for success as it is right now.

We have written about this before, closely covering the activities of parent firm Stellantis, including promising moves around strategies for its many brands locally.

At the beginning of 2021, the 2008 was launched to a rather warm reception for its striking appearance, long list of equipment, competitive pricing and surprisingly fun-to-drive nature.

The 3008 is the second car to be launched by the brand this year, with a third, the 208, released earlier this month. You will find the new version of the B-segment car on dealership floors.