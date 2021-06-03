REVIEW | 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder is a stylish rebel

The 718 harks back to a racer that Porsche built in 1957, while “Spyder” invokes the 550 Spyder of 1953, and the memory of James Dean.

Just like the regular 718 Boxster, the Spyder recipe means it has a cloth roof but one that requires mostly manual labour to convert. It takes longer to peel off than the conventional Boxster roof but it is not that infuriating and it is part of a weight-saving programme and a rebellious charm of Spyder ownership.

It is a snug cabin with challenging entry and exit because it is such a low car.

The materials used inside are the usual high-quality Porsche standard with mildly bolstered but grippy seats covered in Race-Tex cloth. It also gets door pull straps while the rest of the cabin is pure Boxster in decoration and arrangement.

Compared with conventional Boxster models, the Spyder’s styling is more expressive through a pair of bulging Speedster humps behind the cabin. Powerful looks aren’t the only priority though.

The Spyder also gets the raft of mechanical upgrades found in the Cayman GT4. It is the same mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 4.0l engine with outputs of 309kW and 420Nm, but now married to a seven-speed PDK transmission.

You can have it in a six-speed manual, but I find the self-shifter is the more sensible option, especially for urban life. It adds more to the amazing civility of the Spyder when driven normally. The engine hums along fairly quietly and the ride quality is pleasantly supple.

Having an auto transmission also means quicker gear changes and an automated, easily deployed launch control system that enabled me to record 4.53 seconds from standstill to 100km/h at the Gerotek test track. This and a top speed of 301km/h are nothing to be sneezed at.