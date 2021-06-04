LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | The Toyota Prius is big on comfort

I’ve been driving the Toyota Prius for nearly four weeks, and in this time I’ve been really impressed at how comfortable and refined it is for a fuel-saving hybrid hatchback.

The seats in particular are tremendous. I’m a tall and lanky bugger with a bad lower back but I can spend hours at helm with minimal stiffness and irritation thanks to the soft seat cushioning Toyota chose to use. There’s also electronic lumbar adjustment which allows one to fine tune the backrest to suit your spine. As cushy as these chairs might be, they also offer decent lateral support. Look, they’re not racing-spec Recaros but they certainly do a more than acceptable job at keeping your frame in check through sharper corners. They’re heated too, which helps you stay extra cosy when the next cold front blows over.

From a driver’s point of view there’s also plenty of adjustment on offer to help you find your perfect driving position. The seat can be manually raised or lowered while the small diameter, leather-stitched multifunction steering wheel adjusts for both rake and reach. Down in the footwell there’s ample space for your pins to stretch out with a goodly sized footrest to support your left leg – an important addition for longer trips. Ditto the soft leather-trimmed central and door-card armrests that help take the strain off your elbows.