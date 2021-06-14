LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Toyota Prius ride vs handling

The best thing about having a car to drive for a month is that you can really get a feel for how it copes across different roads, surfaces and driving scenarios. Even more so when you take it on a long cross-country jaunt from Gauteng all the way to the Western Cape.

This is exactly what I did with the Prius and I discovered that it rides with an impressive amount of sophistication for what it is. From the potholed avenues of Parkview to the coarse and somewhat rippled asphalt so characteristic of the R318 (a lonely rural road that meanders between the N1 highway and the small Karoo town of Montagu), this Toyota deflects and absorbs imperfections with an unflustered polish many luxury executive saloons would do well to match. What makes this even more commendable is the fact that there's no adaptive trickery here, no fancy adjustable dampers that can be made harder or softer with a quick prod of a button. Instead Toyota has just stepped up to the plate with an honest steel-sprung suspension set-up perfectly tuned for SA conditions.

Complemented by small 15-inch alloy wheels shod with squishy 195/65 rubber, it goes without saying that the Prius is an immensely comfortable thing to spend time in whether you're going on a quick jaunt to the shops or tackling over 1,000km before the sun sets.