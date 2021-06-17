REVIEW | 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a civilised riot

I recall the marketing blurb when the current generation BMW 5 Series range arrived on the scene, circa 2018, long before the M5 joined the range a year later. It said "Business Athlete".

Looking at the facelifted M5 Competition with its rear valance made wilder by a big-bore quartet of tail pipes with carbon sleeves, 20-inch alloys with gold-coloured brake calipers that signal big-biting carbon fibre ceramic brakes, plus a 460kW and 750Nm twin-turbo V8 engine upfront, this, and not a 520d, is the true business athlete.

Hit the starter button and the second most powerful M5 in history (the new M5 CS is 7kW stronger) comes to life with a neighbour-relations destroying BWAAARRRRR which settles down to a delicious and subtle timbre after a few moments.

The adjustability and computing power of the thing is staggering. In standard start-up guise the torque is sent to all four wheels. You can suspend the traction control and drive it under the protection of all-wheel drive, or you can evoke the classic BMW front steer/rear drive configuration. For safety reasons the M5 will disallow cruise control in this mode.

You can also tailor the steering for light or stiffer responses; similarly the dampers can be altered for wafting or a firmer texture. The veracity of engine and transmission too can be set for rapid fire delivery or leisurely responses. Ditto the exhaust system which at a push of a button hums quietly or bellows hard and introduces spectacular overrun pops and bangs.

The duality is incredible. Off the boil the M5 Competition could very well be a docile 520d languishing in the slow lanes, hushed up yet laden with motorsport ferocity. The enhanced ride comfort over the pre-facelift model is evident and if allowed it can dine on the contents of its fuel tank with acceptable civility. BMW claims a 10.6l/100km average. Laughably, my best achievement was 18.4l/100km. With more time, a longer journey and restraint perhaps the factory claims could be realised but I seriously doubt this.

It’s marketed as a family-friendly performance sedan that can fit four to five passengers with ease and the boot is deep enough to swallow 530l of cargo but the rear bench doesn’t split-fold to the detriment of carrying longer objects.