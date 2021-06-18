REVIEW | 2021 Ford EcoSport Black is little more than a sticker job

Ford seems to have become the king of “special” editions.

Instead of bringing us their latest-generation offerings like the new Focus, the ST version of the Fiesta or the funky-looking Puma, it insists on sprucing up stale offerings with fresh stickers and painted trim.

Even when it comes to their Ranger mainstay, it's hard to keep track (trak?) of the frequency with which they release limited run versions sporting minor visual add-ons and little else.

In April this year Ford released the EcoSport Black. Last week we had the opportunity to get acquainted with the model.

Of course, we are no stranger to the EcoSport, a pioneer of the category in which these days virtually every automaker worth mentioning has a contender.