The 2021 Audi Q2 and Volvo XC40 are a trendy pair of urban cruisers

Preparing this spiffy German and Swedish pair ahead of a Sunday afternoon picture session revealed yet another downside to owning a crossover or sport-utility vehicle.

These configurations make it mighty convenient for car wash operations to charge a heftier fee, even if, were you to compare exact dimensions, you might learn that your steed undercuts the average executive sedan in length and width.

Oh well. Small price to pay for the other host of perceived benefits afforded by this fast-growing category of models with taller ground clearances and endearingly rugged outfits.

And here we have a duo of especially stylish, youthful contenders from the premium compact class. Both represent entry into the sport-utility vehicle ranks of their respective households.

First launched locally in 2017, the Audi Q2 made access to the most adventurous letter in the brand alphabet a little easier. It was recently treated to a life-cycle refresh, but a rather subtle one at that.