LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | We take delivery of our new Toyota Corolla sedan

TimesLIVE Motoring has taken delivery of its new long-term test car: a Toyota Corolla sedan. In the past this would have been akin to a tech publication getting a white Safeway toaster to review for a few months – practical but in no way inspiring.

Indeed, my general excitement was not particularly high the morning our “Stylish Smurf” was set to be swapped out for a Pearl White Metallic example of what is surely the world's most ubiquitous three-box saloon.

Anyway, the deed was done and I braced for the slew of Uber jokes that were no doubt going to be fired my way. Thing is though, most people who clapped eyes on the Corolla Sedan had nothing but good things to say about it. Even one of my snobbiest friends (you know the type – Octane Magazine-reading, Harry’s Garage-watching anorak who refers to every car by its factory code) described it as “bloody nice.”

And it is, as Toyota have done a stellar job trading the Corolla’s hatch for a boot. Oftentimes this structural makeover can come across as something of an afterthought (remember the poor old Jetta?), but here the switch has been remarkably successful with seamless sheet metal integration and genuinely good proportions. The rear arches have a pleasing bulge to them while the tailgate sports a pair of LED light clusters joined by a slim black finishing strip – a nice detail. Compared to the frumpy Corolla sedans of years gone by this latest iteration is a veritable super model.