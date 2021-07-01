REVIEW | Spacious 2021 Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer

Reports of 10 children simultaneously born to an SA woman may have proven to be fake, but there is no doubting the proliferation of a different kind of baby on local soil: compact SUVs.

Marking Kia’s entry into the fast-growing B-SUV league in SA, the Sonet (pronounced “sonnet” in the Shakespearean way) is one of the newest players in the popular segment for budget-focused crossovers that are about 4m long and cost (mostly) less than R300,000.

It is a bustling playpen indeed, and just this year it has been populated by new arrivals including the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Built in India, Kia’s effort is a pleasant little charmer that will appeal to first-time buyers and empty-nesters, with slick styling, keen pricing and a generous list of features as its main attractions.

It is backed by the Korean brand’s solid reputation, forged by popular sellers such as the Picanto and Sportage, and comes with one of the market’s best warranties: a five-year/unlimited kilometre deal inclusive of roadside assistance, as well as a four-year/60,000km service plan.

The Sonet’s eye-catching styling is full of youthful swagger, and the top model is adorned with roof rails, silver skid plates and black wheel arch mouldings to give it more SUV-like flair. With a range of solid colours, the car is available with four two-tone exterior colour options for added styling verve.

Being front-wheel driven it doesn’t provide any off-roading ability, but it certainly looks the part, which is what most buyers in this segment seem to be after.

The cabin lays on the charm with a modern design and all the latest mod cons. The interior plastics aren’t the richer-feeling soft-touch type but Kia’s made a good effort at raising the interior appeal above bargain-basement status. There are interesting textures and design details to save the cabin from monochromatic drudgery, and it all seems solidly put together.

Touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument panel add to the car’s modern appeal, and it is neatly laid out and easy to operate. The touchscreen system has large, thumb-friendly icons while there are air vents for both front and rear passengers.