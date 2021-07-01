Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Audi R8 Spyder V10

01 July 2021 - 14:59 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the 449kW Audi R8 Spyder V10. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Hyundai i20

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the all-new Hyundai i20 hatch
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Volkswagen Caravelle 6.1

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba and the rest of the Ignition TV film crew as they test out the spacious and capable Volkswagen Caravelle ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Kia Rio 1.4 LS

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the newly facelifted Kia Rio hatch
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel price increase poised to punish motorists in July news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Rusted 2017 Suzuki Swift is ‘a write-off’ Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Mercedes C-Class oozes S-Class polish and poise First Drives
  4. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  5. This is how much you’ll pay for the new Toyota GR Yaris in SA New Models

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...