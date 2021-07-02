LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Wrapping up a month with the Toyota Prius

1: A first-class cabin

One of the best things about the Prius experience is its interior. From those extremely comfortable heated front seats to impressive levels of NVH suppression, this Toyota cossets like a luxury saloon. It's blissfully quiet too: even when the engine kicks in, the amount of mechanical noise filtering through the firewall is minimal. Well, provided you're not caning that CVT transmission — it gets loud as the revs go beyond a certain point.

Adding further sweetness to the interior mix is a generous array of niceties including dual-zone climate control, Toyota's Apple CarPlay-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charging pad and one of the most accomplished car sound systems I have sampled in ages. Whether taking a quick drive to the shops or hauling all the way down to the Western Cape, I always looked forward to spending time inside the Prius.

I do, however, think it could do with an extra USB port (there's only one present) as well as front parking sensors — it's sometimes tricky to judge where that long, pointy nose ends.