RALLY ICON | Driving the legendary Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Suddenly there were men everywhere. A few minutes earlier the parking lot outside the Brauhaus Afrika brewery in Magaliesburg had been a deserted dust bowl.

But now, like zombies picking up the scent of human blood, a great pack of adult males were tramping through it en masse. Descending on what appeared to be a fairly innocuous white hatchback. It was a feeding frenzy: a melee of cupped hands and camera phones and nostalgic recollections of youth.

The womenfolk stood back and watched with bemusement. No matter how hard they tried, not one of them could see what the fuss was about.

“Why are they getting so worked up over that old Opel Kadett?” one asked.

“It’s not a Kadett,” said another. “I think it’s just a Golf. With one of those body kits on it.”