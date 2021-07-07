REVIEW | Life’s easy in the 2021 Volkswagen T6.1 Kombi

There are many reasons for and benefits to owning a minibus.

For the entrepreneurially-minded, the cargo-hauling strength and people-moving potential represents worthwhile business opportunities.

Ambulance services, fire departments and other specialised activity groups rely on the versatility the boxy template offers.

Those who live a carefree and nomadic lifestyle appreciate the capaciousness and ability to move their living quarters to new sceneries. A van makes sensible family transportation too, offering the kind of room you simply could not get in a sport-utility vehicle, hatchback or sedan.

Volkswagen’s Transporter series has been catering to these and other demographics for decades. Now we’re in generation T6.1 which the automaker launched last year.

If you’ve driven through those quiet roads bordering North West and Gauteng in the past few months, you may have even spotted the forthcoming T7 in testing, camouflaged but unmistakable.

So deeply ingrained is the lineage in the psyche of the motoring public that the famed Volkswagen is easily recognisable in any of its guises – whether your association is of David Kramer, his red shoes and the Volksiebus, or of K.O featuring KiD X and the anthem celebrating the coolness of a “Caracara.”