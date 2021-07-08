REVIEW | 2021 Peugeot 3008 stands out in a crowded segment

The population of medium-sized crossover SUVs is ever increasing. The niche needs only to satisfy a few requirements of high-rise suspensions, family practicality and perhaps to look a bit tougher.

Peugeot has taken on more ambition to challenge the upper echelons of big brands by offering a French alternative to the premium crossover arena.

What characterises a chic premium crossover? If your answer is to have angular styling, acres of chrome on the body and an avant-garde styled interior, the Peugeot 3008 on test here might very well lure you out of your garden variety school runner.

The recently facelifted 3008 has an interesting and angry stare expressed by a triple stack of rectangular light sabres that mimic a feline’s claws, of which the outermost pair reach down to the lower bumper level to create a set of fangs. The “scratched by a cat” theme is extended to a blackened rear light cluster but the entire car is really a stunner.

The adventurous crafting of its interior competes in the fashionable class of Audi’s Q2, Mini Countryman and other premium offerings. It has an anticlockwise speedo inside a playful and digital driver’s information screen, angled and shiny function buttons and a small hexagonal steering wheel.

You can’t argue with its bolstered and quilted seats, which in the test car were covered in red leather. They add a visual punch to the living quarters. It also feels spacious enough for a small family to settle in with a good score in luxury and convenience features.

The Peugeot 3008 engine range isn’t diverse. A 121kW and 240Nm 1.6l turbo four-cylinder powers the entire range and it’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

It’s pleasing enough on the move with light steering and nippiness around suburbia. It feels suitable for buyers who'll do both short journeys and highway outings. It’s claimed it will take 8.9 sec to accelerate to 100km/h sprint and reach a top speed of 201km/h.

It’s a cushy drive everywhere with good sound-deadening measures but the ride turns a little twitchy and unsettled over bumpy surfaces.