REVIEW | 2021 Ford Everest Sport is a do-it-all companion

Johannesburg drivers have a reputation for being quite belligerent. You can ire your fellow road users just by driving at the prescribed speed limit.

Watch as the person behind you pulls out abruptly into the next lane to overtake you – who is doing a responsible 60km/h an hour - only to meet up again at the traffic lights. Not long ago, a chap hooted and pulled the zap at me because he thought I yielded too long at an especially busy intersection.