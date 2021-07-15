LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Ranger Raptor joins us for six-month test

The Ford Ranger has been going toe-to-toe with all the big names in the double cab wars for quite a while now and it certainly can hold its head up high when it comes to the multiple disciplines expected of the niche. It’s daily transportation for both work and family and when necessary, it tames wild terrain at the behest of adventurous owners.

We’ve welcomed a Ranger Raptor into our long-term test fleet for six-months to see how life gets on with it. In this guise Ford has layered onto that all-round usefulness a menacing machismo of flared wheel arches, a unique grille and fitted extra-large wheels.

The aftermarket modifications industry made a killing offering wild-looking body kits for the Ford Ranger, and which saw them at loggerheads with Ford’s warranty rules.

On the one hand the Raptor addresses individual needs for the monster off-roader looks while at same time being the sort of go-anywhere terrain master that’s equipped with ratified mod cons such as specialist Fox shocks which are normally fitted on bakkies with lifted suspensions. It’s 46mm higher than its Ranger Wildtrak cousin which requires a driver to be wary of their surroundings.

It also tips a hat to the Baja (Ba-ha) 1000, a Mexican off-road race where the competing cars seemingly spend the entire race airborne and it’s held annually on the Baja California Peninsula.

The Raptor has already racked up just over 1,000km since it rumbled through my gates and the 2.0l biturbo engine with its 157kW and 500Nm that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission is strong, but it’s not what I’d describe as muscular.