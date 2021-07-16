Register
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval H6
16 July 2021 - 10:54
By
Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Haval H6 2.0 GDIT.
