ThrowbackThursday | Driving VW's ghostly quiet XL1 hybrid

Join us as we take a gander at some of our automotive endeavours from days gone by. This week the time machine beams us all the way back to June 2 2013, when Sunday Times motoring scribe Thomas Falkiner got to sample the ultra-rare (only 200 were sold to the public) and ultra-efficient (an achieved 0.8l/100km) Volkswagen XL1 hybrid. In these dark days of increasing fuel prices, it's apparently the only test car he wishes he could own.

Most Tuesday mornings I’m stuck inside my office. Squinting at a computer screen. Listening to people sneezing and coughing and shouting down their telephone handsets. But today I find myself standing in a rain-soaked parking lot at the Autostadt in Wolfsburg, Germany.

In case you don’t know, this is the heart of the Volkswagen Group. Situated next to the factory in which the first Beetles were built, the Autostadt gives people an idea of what the brand is all about. There’s a multistorey museum saluting the past, numerous hat tips to the present and many clues to what we can expect from this marque in the future.

Any Joe Average can pay the €22 entry fee and see how this automotive giant is planning to shake up the car industry with its concepts of sustainability. But this morning I have been granted access to go one step further and actually experience it along the streets that surround this German Detroit.