LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Toyota Corolla Sedan makes an escape to the Cape

Wind noise is practically non-existent at the national limit while road noise remains suitably suppressed – although I did find some grades of asphalt do make those large 18-inch tyres sing an octave or two higher. Still, the cabin of the Corolla remains a relaxing place to be and you can cover several hundred kilometres before feeling the need to stop for a break.

Adding to its fatigue-busting ways is a set of electronically adjustable front seats that, upholstered in a mix of leather and fabric offer a near perfect blend of comfort and support. You can also fine-tune the lumbar region, which is a welcome feature for those of us who suffer from back issues.

Long road trips always put a car’s “stashing space” to the test and here the Corolla sedan does well, with generously-sized door pockets, two deep-dished cupholders in the centre console, plus a useful, partially-enclosed storage binnacle positioned ahead of the gear lever.

Flip up the centre armrest and you’ll discover another handy bin in which you can deposit valuables or anything else that might attract prying eyes. It also hides a second USB port (the main one is located on the bottom left hand side of the dashboard) plus a 12-volt power socket.

What is somewhat disappointing here though is that said armrest isn’t adjustable – unlike in the Prius or our previous long-term Corolla Hatch, you can’t slide it forward to better suit the length of your arm.

Standard tech levels are good and you’ll find all the things you need to better wash the miles away: a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and – for when the sun disappears – a really great pair of Bi-LED headlamps that cut through the Karoo darkness like a laser beam. They also have Toyota’s switchable automatic high beam system that works notably better than it does in the Prius.