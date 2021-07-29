Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 BMW M8 Competition

29 July 2021 - 15:39 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the BMW M8 Competition. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Honda Fit

Join Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new and super fuel-efficient Honda Fit Hybrid
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Audi TT RS Coupé

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the recently facelifted Audi TT RS
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval H6

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Haval H6 2.0 GDIT
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CAR CLINIC | What you need to know about modern fuel injection Features
  2. Here are SA’s ten most wanted used SUVs Features
  3. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news
  4. New Toyota Corolla Cross to launch locally in November New Models
  5. Refreshed Jeep Compass plotting a course to SA New Models

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail