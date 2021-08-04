REVIEW | 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 is tech-filled and tough

There are many things to be said about simple, robust engineering.

You know, the analogue, fix-on-the-roadside variety, unencumbered by layers of complicated circuitry and artificial intelligence. The other day a seasoned off-roader was telling me about his preference for mechanically-operated transfer case systems, relying on levers, not buttons.

“The last thing I need is a malfunctioning relay, leaving me stranded in the wild,” said the keen outdoorsman.

Without hearing them, you could tell what his sentiments were towards modernised iterations of long-standing overland icons like the Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the subject of our evaluation this week, the reimagined Land Rover Defender 90.

Indeed, the 2021 vehicle is a far cry from the stalwart that preceded it. But that rudimentary, tough-as-nails character, replete with dodgy ergonomics and an unforgivingly hard driving experience are factors that many ardent enthusiasts regard as part of the whole Defender appeal.