Register
Sign In
Subscribe
Register
Sign In
Redeem
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
Consumer Live
Sci-Tech
GamersLIVE
State Capture
Politics
coronavirus
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
Business
Motoring
news
First Drives
New Models
Reviews
Features
Motorsport
Multimedia
Podcasts
ST Daily
Reviews
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Kia Sonet
05 August 2021 - 11:54
By
Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Kia Sonet 1.5 CVT EX.
MORE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Honda Fit
Join Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new and super fuel-efficient Honda Fit Hybrid
Motoring
1 week ago
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Haval H6
Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Haval H6 2.0 GDIT
Motoring
2 weeks ago
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Hyundai Creta
Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the second-generation Hyundai Creta
Motoring
4 weeks ago
Next Article
Most read
A record SA doesn't want: fuel prices at an all-time high from midnight
news
Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension
Features
Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1
Features
Toyota's Johan van Zyl dies
news
11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year
Features
Latest Videos
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.