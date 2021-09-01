BUYING USED | Why the cheap and cheerful VW Up remains relevant

Times change, but the relevance of affordable, safe and reliable compact cars is unlikely to diminish.

The A-segment is where it’s at. Markets abroad are seeing an interesting evolution of the breed, where contenders like the battery-powered Honda E and Fiat 500 (the new one, not the old one sold here) are wooing buyers with their cute looks and zero-emissions powertrains.

In SA, while we’re yet to have our fill of well-priced electric commuters for the city, there’s no shortage of well-sorted, dainty hatchbacks to explore.

Among the list of goodies is the Volkswagen Up. I know, there’s an exclamation mark in the title, but I refuse to be complicit in the brand’s abuse of punctuation. It’s the same reason we don’t type Quattro, a proper noun, with a small “q” despite Audi’s insistence, or Mini all in upper-case or Smart with a lower-case “s” – but let’s talk about that another time.