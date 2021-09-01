REVIEW | 2021 Land Rover Discovery seems neither here nor there

We were lucky enough to report on the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. Among the highlights was the reveal of Land Rover’s reinvented Defender. It was a crazy spectacle, with acrobats, parkour practitioners, belly dancers and wild animals.

OK, maybe the last bits are an embellishment of memory. Forgive me. A great deal has happened in the world since that last time we boarded a plane at the international departures terminal.

People in attendance jostled to get up, close and personal with the British star, cooing affectionately over fully-kitted display units, bending over backwards to scoop those perfect angles for the ‘gram. The fever of excitement was perhaps similarly high when Land Rover debuted its first Discovery in Frankfurt back in 1989. But with more cumbersome photographic equipment.

It was an important model, opening up horizons for those who felt the Defender was too basic, but couldn’t quite stretch to Range Rover ownership. In 2021 the Land Rover and Range Rover spread is pretty diverse. And the Discovery is still part of the show, though it has evolved considerably over the decades, taking on a more luxurious, mature character and ditching the boxy template that once defined it.