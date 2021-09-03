REVIEW | 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is more than just a gaudy face

Interesting. Can you feel their presence out on the road?

Hell yeah! The sum of these parts is immediately noticeable as the Mustang Mach 1 feels significantly more planted when steered through the bendy bits. For me, however, the most discernible difference between it and the 5.0 GT is just how flat the Mach 1 corners. Despite the considerable increase in mechanical grip (those large Michelin Pilots stick like crazy when up to temperature), this Mustang changes direction with hardly any body roll. Even less if you dial those dampers into the more aggressive 'Sport+' or 'Track' settings, although ride quality will suffer as a result — especially on our crap Johannesburg roads.

Now I didn't have the Mustang Mach 1 in my possession for long but when I did get a chance to take it out for a drive I found that it performed best across everyday mean streets with the engine, steering and suspension maps set to 'Normal.' With this set-up in place you get a machine that can rip through bends with the best of them. Sure, the steering isn't the most communicative (also for a car with such a large engine up front the nose feels unnaturally light) but once you learn to cope with this shortfall and trust in the ample traction, well, you'll be blown away by how much corner speed this big old 'Stang can carry. Almost at odds with its considerable size and heft, the Mach 1 feels supremely buttoned down and substantially more planted than the 5.0 GT upon which it is based.

What also struck me is just how neutral this Mustang handles. Unlike in the 'entry-level' 5.0 GT that feels notably looser at the rear, the Mach 1 has a much greater sense of balance between the two axles. This inspires increased driver confidence, particularly when changing directions at speed. However, having said this, you can still use that throttle pedal to great effect when it comes to adjusting your line through corners.