REVIEW | Frugal 2021 Honda Fit Hybrid suits all lifestyles

The Fit is an extremely easy, albeit conservative car to live with every day. Styling has definitely improved since the last iteration and it looks modern in a grown-up, cute sort of way. The ride quality is class leading, even on 16-inch alloy wheels. The suspension is compliant and extremely comfortable, even on bumpy dirt roads. The cabin is also very quiet, with minimal wind or tyre noise.

This Hybrid model’s electrical motor is dead silent in operation and when the 1.5i DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine takes over, one can barely hear it. The CVT gearbox coupled to the engine does mean that going up hills with your foot down is a noisy affair as it tries to use the most of the engine’s 72kW and 127Nm. The electric motor ups the power to 80kW and 253Nm, which makes it extremely nippy in town.

Hybrid cars make the most sense in urban conditions, and it is here where the fuel saving will be most apparent. Honda claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 3.7l/100km, but I managed an average of 5.7l/100km in my time with the car. A fair bit off the claimed figures, but still quite efficient.