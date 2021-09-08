REVIEW | The 2021 Audi RS Q3 fires on all (five) cylinders

Quattro might be a favourite in Audi numerology. But five is a great omen too. We associate BMW with stout in-line six-cylinder configurations and Rolls-Royce with a silky dozen. And when it comes to the Ingolstadt brand? Though they offer a variety of engine types, the one that gets most enthusiasts going is the iconic quintet.

And many rejoice that it is an arrangement that lives on in 2021. In the prow of the new RS Q3, you will find a five-cylinder unit displacing 2,480cc, armed with a turbocharger. We spent time with the model, launched in April this year, also available for the first time in sleeker Sportback guise.

Award-winning is a hackneyed descriptor in some instances, but this power source really does have a trophy cabinet worth bragging about. It was the category winner in the International Engine of the Year Awards for nearly a decade, before the competition changed its format, evolving with increasing downsizing and electrification trends.