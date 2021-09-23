REVIEW | 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 oozes ruggedness and urban cool

The Land Rover Defender 90 joins the lengthier Defender 110 to increase the model range. It’s choice galore if you want any of the trendy modern interpretations of the peerless icon. To put it another way, good luck sifting through 37 models.

On test here is the 4,583mm long and 1,974mm high Defender 90 which is about half a metre shorter than the 110. It’s not exactly petite though, and you still have to be conscious of where you thread it.

It’s equipped with the same mountaineering tools as its bigger brother including diff locks, all-wheel drive, many digital meters, a 900mm wading depth when optioned with a raising suspension, and it's perched on tidy-looking 20-inch split-spoke alloy wheels.

It’s a premium interior with heated and cooled power seats. This being my first taste of the new Defender, I could appreciate the modern ergonomics and front door panels which don’t constantly gnaw at the side of your knees.

This unit also features gloss dark grey finish and a black contrast roof, which is also a fine choice in a wide palette, and a folding fabric roof and signature graphic. Options fitted to the test vehicle included Terrain Response 2 system, a domestic plug socket, air suspension, a front centre console refrigerator compartment and wireless device charging. Matrix LED headlights and a removable tow bar are among standard fitments though.

The interactive touchscreen digital command centre hides plenty of features while the Meridian surround sound system is fantastic but it also revealed squeaks and rattles emanating from panels behind the front seats.