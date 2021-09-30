LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts

After three months with the Ford Ranger Raptor its on-road credentials, also tested with a 1,000-plus km trip, needs no further investigation. We know of its vices such as the 10l/100km consumption average, and it's tenaciously sticking to this figure. Its strengths include a cushy drive.

However, its standout skill is formidable terrain-taming. We know this as we have since taken its ample rubber and axle articulation to two separate off-road venues, and it flattened every challenge we threw its way.

The Raptor loped over deep ruts and embankments at Gerotek’s 4x4 tracks without breaking into a sweat or scraping its underbelly, its fox shock absorbers pitching it cosily while the wide and knobbly tyres doggedly clawed at the earth.

The 157kW and 500Nm four-cylinder diesel echoes this task, murmuring rather than screaming on challenging terrain. Kick it up a notch and activate 4Lo and diff-locks and it surges upwards with even more ridiculous ease.