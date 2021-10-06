REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is marred by harsh ride, unrealistic price

Not long ago Mazda launched its latest generation BT-50. By now you know the model is a result of a joint venture with Isuzu, being based on the equivalent, latest D-Max. That counterpart is yet to be launched here officially. Perhaps the company is watching what critics say about the doppelganger product, addressing points of concern so their contender is better received when it comes to market. That would make sense. Because the new BT-50 doesn’t augur well for the imminent D-Max. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what we like.

It’s a great looker. Mazda has done an excellent job of grafting the family’s Kodo styling philosophy onto the front of the double-cab. A big, shiny, slatted grille flanked a determined-looking pair of slanted eyes, this is a handsome pick-up. Then there’s the interior layout. Straight cut, business-like and with ergonomics akin to those of a passenger vehicle. From the seating position, to the design of the dashboard it’s a lovely place to sit. It looks as sophisticated as it did in the initial teaser images we saw ahead of launch.