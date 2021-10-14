REVIEW | You'd be a fool to overlook the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai is responsible for many impressive products of late. Its latest Creta and Kona, for example, are praiseworthy contributions to the burgeoning compact sport-utility vehicle and crossover categories.

Controversial looks (which help them stand out), combined with versatile packaging, good build quality and decent ground clearance make them easy to recommend. The Creta is also among a few that can still be had with a frugal diesel option.

Recently the South Korean carmaker launched the Palisade. It is their first attempt at a full-sized, luxury sport-utility vehicle, in the vein of an aspirational BMW X7 or Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. And what might Hyundai know about the finer things, you ask? Well, a reminder that they are the custodians of a brand named Genesis, their high-end division, which is to them what Lexus is to Toyota. Genesis is not available in SA, unfortunately.