Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Hyundai Palisade

15 October 2021 - 12:36 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the hefty new Hyundai Palisade. 

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Mini Cooper S Convertible
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Nissan Navara

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Nissan Navara Pro-2X
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Mitsubishi Xpander

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Mitsubishi Xpander
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  2. Road to ILamuna Update 1 | So we bought an old racing Beetle Motorsport
  3. Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online news
  4. New 2021 Toyota Rumion now available in SA New Models
  5. 2021 Nissan Navara single cab now available in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole