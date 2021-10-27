REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G400d demands respect

What cements the iconic reputation of a vehicle? Its capability in the metrics for which it was designed to excel? Well, there are a number of examples that were critically acclaimed but went on to become commercial flops. Sales performance has some role to play – but on the other hand, one could reference many famed specimens in the motoring world produced in tiny volumes.

Or maybe, it is the aura and mystique created by fans and enthusiasts over decades? When the original Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen (terrain vehicle in German) was born in 1979, it had been intended for the demands of military application, though it was available in civilian format from the start.

The look and feel of the model revealed unmistakable kinship with the hardy warhorses from the Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty vehicles arm. Beasts like the Unimog, for instance, a far cry from the luxuriously-appointed sedans of the era. We once had a chance to ride in a 1980 representative of the breed, fully kitted for use in the Austrian fire department. It had a working siren – which we were forbidden to use – and driving it was quite a labour, but enjoyable nonetheless.