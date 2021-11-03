REVIEW | The 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a proper soul-stirrer

Until the oddly-named Tonale arrives, Alfa Romeo has no prospects of becoming a mainstream brand pushing decent volumes in SA. Even then, the battle is not going to be easy.

Its most accessible new product right now is the Giulia, with a starting price upwards of R989,900.

It lists the Giulietta on its website (from R409,900, but at a recent event representatives told us the model is no longer being imported. Basically, they are trying to get rid of examples that have been languishing in parking bays.

This is an ancient piece of metal that is simply no longer competitive in the upmarket C-segment hatchback category. It is totally outclassed by latest-generation contenders like the BMW 1-Series (F40) and Audi A3 (8Y).

Luckily, the same criticism cannot be made of the Stelvio sport-utility vehicle, which we spent a weekend with. It costs R1,159,900. On looks alone it makes a statement that is impossible to ignore. No way can you accuse it of blending into the periphery of the category, which, as you know, is fiercely contested. Shall we take stock very quickly? The Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Volvo XC60 are all on the radar. But there is another one: the venerable Porsche Macan, probably its closest match if you want a sport-utility vehicle that clearly emphasises the “sport” in the title.