REVIEW | 2021 Audi RS Q3 scores a high five

In a modern car world with so much change, it’s good to see some traditions survive.

The five-cylinder engine is part of Audi lore, having earned its stripes in the rapid Quattros that won world and SA rallies in the 1980s. And who can forget the unique roaring-whistle of the five-cylinder WesBank Modified Audis raced locally by Terry Moss and Chris Aberdein in the 1990s?

In Audi high-performance tradition, quattro drive and a quintet of engine cylinders go together like carrots and peas, as Forrest Gump might say.

Today, that mechanical pairing survives in a small handful of high-performance Audis, including the RS Q3 sports SUV. Its 2,480cc petrol engine, with a little help from its turbo friend, sends outputs of 294kW and 480Nm to both axles. This five-cylinder unit has won its class in the International Engine of the Year award for nine consecutive years.

The RS Q3 doesn’t quite aspire to break land-speed records. It lacks the brutality of V8-engined SUV monsters including the RS Q8 from its own stable, and the RS Q3’s domain is populated by six-cylinder rivals like the BMW X4 M40i and Mercedes-AMG GLA 43 4Motion.

Unless you’re seeking to break the aforementioned speed records, the RS Q3 has all the pace you’d realistically ever need. It is satisfyingly thrustful across the rev range and doesn’t have any lag to speak of, while the odd number of cylinders give its throaty roar a unique timbre.

The test car ran a 4.9 second 0-100km/h sprint and the top speed is governed to 250km/h — or you can get Audi to unlock a 280km/h top speed for an extra R28,900.