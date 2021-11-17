REVIEW | The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a worthy rival to German favourites

The Alfa Romeo Giulia was recently updated along with its Stelvio stablemate. We spent some time with the former vehicle. And you should too.

The moment you slide behind the wheel of the Giulia Veloce, you realise you’re in a special place. The driving position is absolutely perfect, even for us taller people. The electric seats offer a sporty design which are both functional and comfortable. The dashboard is sloped towards the driver, and the 8.8-inch touch screen infotainment system (which features Android Auto and Apple Car Play now) is beautifully incorporated into the dash. None of this “tablet-stuck-to-the-dash” malarkey.

The interior is a carefully designed space with small details such as the Italian flag below the gear stick. Ergonomically, the Giulia is magnificent. There is an angled compartment for your phone ahead of the armrest, which features a wireless charger, but also offers a clever way of plugging your phone into the USB port inside so there are no cables visible.

The steering wheel is a chunky leather-wrapped affair, with the start button incorporated beautifully. The big, manual gear shift paddles are static and located behind the wheel. Something that is somewhat annoying when you are used to having them on the steering wheel, but the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is a great example of a modern gearbox. Some jerkiness is evident at slow speed when Dynamic mode is selected in the DNA profile though.