REVIEW | The 2021 Fiat 500 Sport is a flawed but fun alternative to the norm

I’ve long been a fan of the Fiat 500. Simply because it has a bit of character and personality. Sure, you can buy more competent and practical city cars for similar money in 2021 but none will come close to matching the Fiat in the charm department.

Even today, 15 years after the fact, this Frank Stephenson-penned hatchback looks as fresh and contemporary as it ever did, which is a testament to just how good the design was in the first place. Labelling it a modern classic might be praise too far but it does come tantalisingly close if you ask me.

Anyway, with no sign of production ceasing any time soon (more than 2.5-million units and counting have shifted through the Stellantis plant in Tychyand, Poland), the little 500 has just been the recipient of a refresh. Well I say refresh — it’s more like a consolidated model line-up with new names, adjusted specification and the option of in-demand options such as two-tone paint finishes.

And the derivative that arrived at our office for testing was the mid-range 500 Sport that, licked in a racy shade of metallic red paint, looked very much like an Abarth Lite thanks to a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, model-specific side skirts and bumpers plus an aggressively shaped roof spoiler. Topped off with a chrome-licked exhaust tailpipe it — visually speaking — sure lives up to the ‘Sport’ badges tacked on its front wings.