LONG-TERM TEST | We review four festive rides for under R500k

You will find a quartet of rather sensible choices in the extended-term test section of our motoring hub garage this festive season. All hail from the Far East and range in price from R275,995 to R459,900 — a reasonable price spread for most new car buyers in the country. All are powered by petrol engines with four cylinders. We will report back on how each of vehicle fared in our initial editions of January 2022.

Budget star: Kia Sonet 1.5 LX manual

Price: R275,995



It is not often that manufacturers proffer their most entry-level grade model for testing, but we wish that was not the case. Hopping into a base model allows one to identify exactly what the customer gets before price-inflating options are added. Luckily, owners of the least expensive version of the Kia Sonet are not going to feel short-changed. Yes, the exterior lacks some of the garnishes sported by its grander siblings. But inside one is greeted by a number of surprises, such as a clear eight-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, plus USB ports front and rear. The rear passengers benefit from their own centre arm-rest and air-conditioning vents. The engine produces 84.7kW/143.8Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual. It feels sturdy and has an impressive hooter tone, befitting that of a much larger car. The Sonet should hold up well under December downpours, potholes and shopping forays.