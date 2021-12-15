REVIEW | 2021 Land Rover Defender made better with V8 muscle

It would be fair to say that most were reserved in their expectations for the reinvented Land Rover Defender. The company faced a difficult task in marrying the elements that made the original so respected, with the overwhelming spread of competencies buyers demand from a modern vehicle.

Many will agree that they succeeded. Of course, there will always be the fringe of ardent enthusiasts who believe that the former version is the one and only de facto Defender. Same story when it comes to any breed of machine that has evolved over generations: keeping everyone happy is impossible.

At this publication, you could describe us as fans of the modern-day incarnation. Yes, its predecessor wielded a rugged, simplistic charm, but the new version delivers levels of comfort, refinement and sophistication that are difficult to beat. All while retaining the stylistic character of its forebear, right down to the so-called Alpine lights in the ceiling.

And now there is the high-performance version, packing the 5.0-litre, supercharged heart we know and love from a number of other Jaguar Land Rover products. Moreover, it brings rivalry to the monstrous Mercedes-AMG G63, calling an end to an unchallenged streak. You can have the Defender V8 in long-wheelbase format or the shortened 90, which we tested. The last occasion we sampled this configuration, it was in basic D240 guise, replete with steel wheels.